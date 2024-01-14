For years, the Sonic Boom of the South marching band of Jackson State and the Human Jukebox marching band of Southern University have long been lauded for their musical prowess and creativity.

Whenever the two bands compete against each other, it’s considered an event, even when their respective football programs are not competing against each other.

Based on the body of work each of these two stellar bands have displayed during the course of the 2023 band season, as well as an internal scoring system used during our weekly halftime performance lists, the Sonic Boom of the South and the Human Jukebox are our two finalists for HBCU Sports Band of the Year with a chance to win $2,500.

Below is a detailed look at the body of work of each finalist from the 2023 season.

Jackson State (Sonic Boom of the South)

Ranked No. 1 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 1

Ranked No. 3 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 2

Ranked No. 1 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 4

Ranked No. 3 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 6

Ranked No. 1 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 7

Ranked No. 1 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 8

Ranked No. 5 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 10

Ranked No. 1 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 12

[lasso ref=”amzn-jackson-state-university-official-circle-logo-unisex-adult-t-shirt-navy-2x-large” id=”72109″ link_id=”5089″]

Southern University (Human Jukebox)

Ranked No. 2 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 1

Ranked No. 4 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 2

Ranked No. 4 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 5

Ranked No. 1 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 6

Ranked No. 3 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 7

Ranked No. 1 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 9

Ranked No. 4 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 11

[lasso ref=”amzn-southern-jaguars-laurels-blue-t-shirt” id=”72110″ link_id=”5090″]

It’s time to select a winner. Cast your vote below.

Voting ends Sunday, Jan. 21, at 11:59 p.m. (CT)

Disclaimer: This poll is not scientific. You are encouraged to come back and vote often. However, please note that the poll will view rapid-fire voting from a single IP address as an attack and trigger a timeout. In this case, your vote will not be counted. Poll results reflect only the views of the readers who choose to participate and not the public as a whole.