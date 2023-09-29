You might also like

There weren’t as many HBCU band halftime shows for Week 4 as we’ve been accustomed to seeing in weeks past, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t any great performances.

This week’s entire list features bands from the SWAC, with four of the performances coming from the Grambling vs. Texas Southern game and the Alabama State vs. Florida A&M game.

Below are the top five HBCU band halftime shows of Week 4.

5. Grambling (vs. Texas Southern)

Performed at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium, Grambling, Louisiana.



4. Texas Southern (vs. Grambling)

Performed at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium, Grambling, Louisiana.



3. Alabama State (vs. Florida A&M)

Performed at Bragg Memorial Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida.



2. Florida A&M (vs. Alabama State)

Performed at Bragg Memorial Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida.



1. Jackson State (vs. Bethune-Cookman)

Performed at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, Jackson, Mississippi

