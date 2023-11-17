You might also like

As we near the final weeks of the HBCU band season, Week 11 provided us not only with season-ending-like performances but still managed to provide a message in the music.

During a week that celebrated Veterans Day, we couldn’t ignore those performances that took a moment to pay homage to military veterans of the United States Armed Forces.

Below are the top five HBCU band halftime shows of Week 11 featuring Grambling State, Howard University, North Carolina Central University, Southern University, and Texas Southern University.

5. North Carolina Central (vs. Howard)

Performed at William H. Greene Stadium, Washington D.C.



4. Southern (vs. Prairie View A&M)

Performed at A.W. Mumford Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana



3. Grambling (vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff)

Performed at Simmons Bank Field, Pine Bluff, Arkansas



2. Texas Southern (vs. Alcorn State)

Performed at Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, Texas



1. Howard (vs. North Carolina Central)

Performed at William H. Greene Stadium, Washington D.C.

