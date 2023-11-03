You might also like

Week 9’s set of HBCU band halftime shows provided the finale of a month-long breast cancer awareness campaign and celebratory homecoming themes.

It also featured the annual Magic City Classic between Alabama State and Alabama A&M, with one of the performances making this week’s top 5 list.

The season is almost over, but one wouldn’t know it based on the performances we’ve witnessed over the last couple of weeks. This week’s list features performances from Alabama State, Florida A&M, Norfolk State, Southern and Texas Southern.

Below are the top five HBCU band halftime shows of Week 9.

5. Alabama State (vs. Alabama A&M)

Performed at Legion Field, Birmingham, Alabama



4. Florida A&M (vs. Prairie View A&M)

Performed at Bragg Memorial Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida



3. Texas Southern (vs. Southern)

Performed at A.W. Mumford Stadium, Baton Rouge. Louisiana



2. Norfolk State (vs. Morgan State)

Performed at William “Dick” Price Stadium



1. Southern (vs. Texas Southern)

Performed at A.W. Mumford Stadium, Baton Rouge. Louisiana

