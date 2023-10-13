You might also like

With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this week’s top 5 HBCU band halftime show list includes bands that used their platforms to raise awareness about this important cause.

One other band, however, had a different kind of message in its music.

Below are the top five HBCU band halftime shows of Week 6.

5. Elizabeth City State (vs. Virginia Union)

Performed at Roebuck Stadium, Elizabeth City, North Carolina



4. Alabama State (vs. Bethune-Cookman)

Performed at ASU Stadium, Montgomery, Alabama



3. Jackson State (vs. Alabama A&M)

Performed at Ladd–Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Alabama



2. North Carolina A&T (vs. Villanova)

Truist Stadium, Greensboro, North Carolina



1. Southern (vs. Florida A&M)

Performed at A.W. Mumford Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

