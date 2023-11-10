You might also like

Week 10 of the HBCU band season marked what is likely the end of most of the string of homecomings that we see annually.

Our weekly top 5 list this week features halftime shows from Alcorn State, Jackson State, North Carolina A&T, Prairie View A&M, and South Carolina State.

Below are the top five HBCU band halftime shows of Week 10.

5. Jackson State (vs. Texas Southern)

Performed at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, Jackson, Mississippi



4. Alcorn State (vs. Southern)

Performed at Casem Spinks Stadium, Lorman, Mississippi



3. South Carolina State (vs. Howard)

Performed at Oliver Dawson Stadium, Orangeburg, South Carolina



2. Prairie View A&M (vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff)

Performed at Panther Stadium, Prairie View, Texas



1. North Carolina A&T (vs. Towson)

Performed at Truist Stadium, Greensboro, North Carolina

