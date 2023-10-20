You might also like

The HBCU halftime shows from Week 7 were stellar, filled with homecoming themes and continued messages advocating breast cancer awareness.

Some of the HBCUs with scheduled homecoming activities from Week 7 included Tennessee State, Grambling, Southern, Bethune-Cookman, Jackson State, and Albany State.

Some of the schools made our weekly top 5 list.

Below are the top five HBCU band halftime shows of Week 7.

5. Tennessee State (vs. Norfolk State)

Performed at Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee



4. Albany State (vs. Allen University)

Performed at Albany State University Coliseum, Albany, Georgia



3. Southern (vs. Lincoln University – Calif.)

Performed at A.W. Mumford Stadium



2. Bethune-Cookman (vs. Texas Southern)

Performed at Daytona Stadium, Daytona, Florida



1. Jackson State (vs. Alabama State)

Performed at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, Jackson, Mississippi

