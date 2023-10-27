You might also like

The HBCU band halftime shows from Week 8 were arguably some of the overall best performances we’ve witnessed so far this year.

It is evident in this week’s list of top performances, as some of the bands listed come from the Division II ranks.

As one would expect, during the month of October, band performances are continuing the theme breast cancer awareness and homecoming themes.

This week’s list features exhibition performances and breast cancer awareness themes with a touch of pettiness for some added levity.

Below are the top five HBCU band halftime shows of Week 8.

5. Central State (exhibition performance)

Performed at Berkmar High School Stadium, Lilburn, Georgia



4. Bethune-Cookman (vs. Southern)

Performed at EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida



3. Morgan State (vs. North Carolina Central)

Performed at Hughes Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland



2. Virginia State (vs. Elizabeth City State)

Performed at Rogers Stadium, Ettrick, Virginia



1. Jackson State (vs. Mississippi Valley State)

Performed at Rice-Totten Stadium, Itta Bena, Mississippi

