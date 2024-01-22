You might also like

You might also like

The Human Jukebox marching band at Southern University was named the HBCU Sports Band of the Year for 2023 based on the final results of a poll that began on January 14 and concluded on Sunday.

Southern’s Human Jukebox was named one of two finalists, along with Jackson State’s Sonic Boom of the South, on January 12.

The finalists were determined using a scoring system from our season-long weekly top 5 halftime performance lists and our annual top 20 cover songs playlist.

Of the 26,661 total votes tabulated, Southern garnered over 65 percent of the vote with 17,434 votes. Jackson State finished with 9,227 votes (34.61 percent).

In addition to receiving the 2023 HBCU Sports Band of the Year Award, HBCU Sports will make a $2500.00 donation to the band program. Under the direction of Dr. Kedric Taylor, this is the band’s first time winning the award.

[lasso ref=”amzn-southern-jaguars-light-blue-flag” id=”72363″ link_id=”15113″]

Notable moments of the Human Jukebox from the 2023 marching season

Ranked No. 2 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 1

Ranked No. 4 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 2

Ranked No. 4 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 5

Ranked No. 1 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 6

Ranked No. 3 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 7

Ranked No. 1 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 9

Ranked No. 4 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 11

[lasso ref=”amzn-southern-university-jaguars-large-pullover-hoodie” id=”72366″ link_id=”15114″]

Ranked No. 2, No. 10, and No. 17 on the list of top 20 cover songs of 2023 by HBCU bands for “My Funny Valentine” by Chaka Khan, “Anytime, Anyplace” by Janet Jackson, and “Dreamin” by Vanessa Williams.

“Dreamin” (Vanessa Williams)

“Anytime, Anyplace” (Janet Jackson)

“My Funny Valentine” (Chaka Khan)