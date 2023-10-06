You might also like

Week 5 of the HBCU band season marked not only the end of September but also kicked-started the beginning of what will be weeks of HBCU homecoming events on HBCU campuses during the month of October.

Our weekly list features a homecoming performance from Alabama A&M, a head-to-head battle between North Carolina A&T and Norfolk State, as well as performances from Alabama State and Southern University.

Below are the top five HBCU band halftime shows of Week 5.

5. Alabama A&M (vs. Tuskegee)

Performed at Louis Crews Stadium, Normal, Alabama



4. Southern (vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff)

Performed at Simmons Bank Field, Pine Bluff, Arkansas



3. Alabama State (vs. Alcorn State)



2. North Carolina A&T (vs. Norfolk State)

Performed at William “Dick” Price Stadium, Norfolk, Virginia



1. Norfolk State (vs. North Carolina A&T)

Performed at William “Dick” Price Stadium, Norfolk, Virginia

