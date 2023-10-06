Week 5 of the HBCU band season marked not only the end of September but also kicked-started the beginning of what will be weeks of HBCU homecoming events on HBCU campuses during the month of October.
Our weekly list features a homecoming performance from Alabama A&M, a head-to-head battle between North Carolina A&T and Norfolk State, as well as performances from Alabama State and Southern University.
Below are the top five HBCU band halftime shows of Week 5.
5. Alabama A&M (vs. Tuskegee)
Performed at Louis Crews Stadium, Normal, Alabama
4. Southern (vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff)
Performed at Simmons Bank Field, Pine Bluff, Arkansas
3. Alabama State (vs. Alcorn State)
2. North Carolina A&T (vs. Norfolk State)
Performed at William “Dick” Price Stadium, Norfolk, Virginia
1. Norfolk State (vs. North Carolina A&T)
Performed at William “Dick” Price Stadium, Norfolk, Virginia
