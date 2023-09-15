You might also like

An amazing coincidence occurred during the selection of our weekly top five HBCU band halftime shows from Week 2.

Three of our top five performances were performed in the city of Baton Rouge, and four of the performances involved historic rivalries.

The matchups included the BoomBox Classic between Jackson State and Southern, the Battle of the Bay between Norfolk State and Hampton, and the heated Aggie-Eagle Classic between North Carolina A&T and North Carolina Central.

Below are the top five HBCU band halftime shows of Week 2.

5. Grambling (vs. LSU)

Performed at Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana



4. Southern (vs. Jackson State)

Performed at A.W. Munford Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana



3. Jackson State (vs. Southern)

Performed at A.W. Munford Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana



2. Norfolk State (vs. Hampton)

Performed at Armstrong Stadium, Hampton, Virginia



1. North Carolina A&T (vs. North Carolina Central)

Truist Stadium, Greensboro, North Carolina

