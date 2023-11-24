You might also like

You might also like

Week 12 served as the final full week of HBCU football games.

It also served as the final week of the HBCU marching band season, with HBCU bands providing us with finale-like performances.

The weekend headlined the annual Florida Classic featuring Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M. Both shows made our final list of 2023.

Our list also features performances from Jackson State, North Carolina A&T, and Norfolk State.

Below are the top five HBCU band halftime shows of Week 12.

5. Norfolk State (vs. South Carolina State)

Performed at William “Dick” Price Stadium, Norfolk, Virginia



4. Bethune-Cookman (vs. Florida A&M

Performed at Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida



3. North Carolina A&T (vs. Campbell)

Performed at Truist Stadium, Greensboro, North Carolina



2. Florida A&M (vs. Bethune-Cookman)

Performed at Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida



1. Jackson State vs. (Alcorn State)

Performed at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, Jackson, Mississippi

