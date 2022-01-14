The 2021 HBCU marching band season bounced back after being sidelined in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. And we’ve highlighted the performances we believed were the very best weekly throughout the season.

However, the marching bands from Alabama State, Florida A&M, Jackson State, North Carolina A&T, and Southern University are bands we believe were consistently the best throughout the season based on an internal scoring system determined from our season-long polls.

As a result, the Mighty Marching Hornets, the Marching 100, the Sonic Boom of the South, the Blue and Gold Marching Machine, and the Human Jukebox are our five finalists for HBCU Sports Band of the Year with a chance to win $2,500.

Below is a detailed look at the body of work of each finalist.

Alabama State (Mighty Marching Hornets)

Ranked No. 3 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 1

Ranked No. 1 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 4

Ranked No. 2 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 6

Ranked No. 4 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 9

Ranked No. 7 and No. 17 on the list of top cover songs of 2021 by HBCU bands

Ranked No. 2 and No. 9 on the list of top 10 HBCU band halftime shows of 2021

Florida A&M (Marching 100)

Ranked No. 1 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 1

Ranked No. 2 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 5

Ranked No. 2 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 9

Ranked No. 1 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 12

Ranked No. 21 on the list of top cover songs of 2021 by HBCU bands

Ranked No. 4 on the list of top 10 HBCU band halftime shows of 2021

Jackson State (Sonic Boom of the South)

Ranked No. 4 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 2

Ranked No. 3 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 4

Ranked No. 5 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 5

Ranked No. 1 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 7

Ranked No. 3 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 8

Ranked No. 2 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 10

Ranked No. 3 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 11

Ranked No. 2 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 12

Ranked No. 4 and No. 14 on the list of top cover songs of 2021 by HBCU bands

Ranked No. 3 on the list of top 10 HBCU band halftime shows of 2021

North Carolina A&T (Blue and Gold Marching Machine)

Ranked No. 2 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 2

Ranked No. 1 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 6

Ranked No. 1 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 9

Ranked No. 6 and No. 12 on the list of top cover songs of 2021 by HBCU bands

Ranked No. 8 on the list of top 10 HBCU band halftime shows of 2021

Southern (Human Jukebox)

Ranked No. 1 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 2

Ranked No. 2 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 3

Ranked No. 5 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 6

Ranked No. 2 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 8

Ranked No. 5 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 9

Ranked No. 1 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 10

Ranked No. 1 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 11

Ranked No. 4 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 12

Ranked No. 1, No. 3, and No. 16 on the list of top cover songs of 2021 by HBCU bands

Ranked No. 1 on the list of top 10 HBCU band halftime shows of 2021

It’s time to select a winner. Cast your vote below.

Voting ends Friday, Jan. 21 at 11:59 p.m. (CT)

Disclaimer: This poll is not scientific. You are encouraged to come back and vote often. However, please note that the poll will view rapid-fire voting coming from a single IP address as an attack and will trigger a timeout. In this case, your vote will not be counted. Poll results reflect only the views of the readers who choose to participate and not the public as a whole.