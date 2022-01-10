Looking back on the year 2021, we realized that COVID-19, and the evolving variants that came with it, forced us to navigate differently in our day-to-day activities.

HBCU bands also had to navigate differently after being forced to cancel the entire 2020 fall season. However, in 2021, HBCU bands were able to find a rhythmic stride that managed to — if only for a few minutes — take our minds off of the challenges of having to deal with a pandemic.

What has become an annual practice here at HBCU Sports, we celebrate our beloved HBCU bands by publishing a list of what we believe were the 10 best HBCU band halftime shows of 2021.

Our list was produced using the weekly top five lists we published during the 2021 fall season.

With song selection, creativity, and crowd reaction being just some of the criteria we used to finalize the list, below are the top 10 HBCU band halftime shows of 2021.

10. Bethune-Cookman (vs. Alabama A&M)

Performed at Daytona Stadium, Daytona Beach, Florida



9. Alabama State (vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff)

Performed at ASU Stadium, Montgomery, Alabama



8. North Carolina A&T (vs. North Alabama)

Performed at Truist Stadium, Greensboro, North Carolina



7. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (vs. Florida A&M)

Performed at Simmons Bank Field, Pine Bluff, Arkansas



6. Grambling State (vs. Texas Southern)

Performed at Eddie Robinson Stadium, Grambling, Louisiana



5. Norfolk State (vs. Hampton)

Armstrong Stadium, Hampton, Virginia



4. Florida A&M (vs. Bethune-Cookman)

Performed at Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida



3. Jackson State (vs. Alabama State)

Performed at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, Jackson, Mississippi



2. Alabama State (vs. Bethune-Cookman)

Performed at ASU Stadium, Montgomery, Alabama



1. Southern (vs. Jackson State)

Performed at A.W. Mumford Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

