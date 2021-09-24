Week 3 provided a number of interesting football matchups, but not quite as many head-to-head halftime matchups.

However, there were still a number of notable halftime performances worthy of making our weekly list.

Below are the top five HBCU band halftime performances from Week 3

5. Prairie View A&M (vs. Houston Baptist)

Performed at Panther Stadium, Prairie View, Texas



4. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (vs. University of Central Arkansas)

Performed at Estes Stadium, Conway, Arkansas



3. Kentucky State (vs. Tennessee State)

Performed at Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee



2. Southern (vs. McNeese State)

A.W. Mumford Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana



1. Bethune-Cookman (vs. Alabama A&M)

Performed at Daytona Stadium, Daytona Beach, Florida

