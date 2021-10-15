Not only is October Breast Cancer Awareness month, but it’s also the month in which many HBCUs host their annual homecoming events.

And that was evident in many of the halftime shows we witnessed last week featuring HBCU bands.

This week’s list features some homecoming performances, a performance from a Texas classic football game, and one performed in the nation’s capital.

Below are the top five HBCU band halftime performances from Week 6.

5. Southern (vs. Texas Southern)

Performed at Choctaw Stadium, Arlington, Texas



4. Howard (vs. Morgan State)

Performed at Greene Stadium, Washington, D.C.



3. Alcorn State (vs. Grambling State)

Performed at Casem-Spinks Stadium, Lorman, Mississippi



2. Alabama State (vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff)

Performed at ASU Stadium, Montgomery, Alabama



1. North Carolina A&T (vs. North Alabama)

Performed at Truist Stadium, Greensboro, North Carolina

