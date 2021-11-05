Not only did Week 9 mark the end of October, but it also provided us with a glimpse of light signifying the near conclusion of the HBCU football season.

There’re still plenty of games to be played, however.

As we enter the month of November, we’ll transition from homecoming celebrations and pink-out tributes to rivalry games that could impact who we see in the postseason.

This week’s list of top HBCU halftime shows could potentially mirror some of the bands we could see in the postseason.

Below are the top five HBCU band halftime performances from Week 9.

5. Southern (vs. Alcorn State)

Performed at A.W. Mumford Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana



4. Alabama State (vs. Alabama A&M)

Performed at Legion Field, Birmingham, Alabama



3. Norfolk State (vs. Morgan State)

Performed at William “Dick” Price Stadium, Norfolk, Virginia



2. Florida A&M (vs. Grambling State)

Performed at Bragg Memorial Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida



1. North Carolina A&T (vs. Monmouth)

Performed at Truist Stadium, Greensboro, North Carolina

