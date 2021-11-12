There likely was no official notice to indicate as much, but it appeared that “Old School” was the rule for HBCU band halftime shows last week.

Our top five list of performances is rich with some surprisingly pleasant old tunes that some may not have heard in a while and features a band performance from the CIAA we found to be delightful.

Two of the bands on the list are on a collision course to meet this weekend in a much-anticipated matchup that historically hasn’t only been highly entertaining but playfully petty.

Below are the top five HBCU band halftime performances from Week 10.

5. Virginia State (vs. Virginia Union)

Performed at Hovey Field, Richmond, Virginia



4. Prairie View A&M (vs. Alabama State)

Performed at Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field, Prairie View, Texas



3. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (vs. Grambling State)

Performed at Simmons Bank Field, Pine Bluff, Arkansas



2. Jackson State (vs. Texas Southern)

Performed at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, Jackson, Mississippi



1. Southern (vs. Florida A&M)

Performed at A.W. Mumford Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

