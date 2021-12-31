COVID-19 may have kept a Black band down in 2020, but HBCU marching bands came back blowin’ in 2021.

In what has become customary this time of year, we once again take a look at the 2021 band season by honoring what we beleive were the top 25 cover songs from 2021 by HBCU bands.

This list is Hip-Hop free. It’s a dynamic list of tunes featuring recent and “old-school” R&B, pop, and a touch of gospel.

Also read: Top 25 Cover Songs of 2019 by HBCU Bands

Below are the top 25 cover songs of 2021 performed by HBCU bands.

25. Talladega “Rose in Harlem” (Teyana Taylor)



24. Texas Southern, “You Can’t Stop The Rain” (Loose Ends)



23. Alabama A&M, “Dream On” (Areosmith)



22. Kentucky State, “Like I Want You” (Giveon)



21. Florida A&M, “This Place Hotel” (a.k.a Heartbreak Hotel) (The Jacksons)



Also read: Top 20 Cover Songs of 2018 by HBCU Bands

20. Norfolk State, “Pick Up Your Feelings” (Jazmine Sullivan)



19. Alcorn State, “Heartbreak Anniversary” (Giveon)



18. Tennessee State, “Loki (Sylvie Theme)” (Natalie Holt)



17. Alabama State, “Liberian Girl” (Michael Jackson)



16. Southern, “Skate” (Bruno Mars, Anderson. Paak, Silk Sonic)



Also read: Top 20 Cover Songs of 2017 by HBCU Bands

15. Prairie View A&M, “Shining Star” (Earth, Wind & Fire)



14. Jackson State, “I Have Nothing” (Whitney Houston)



13. Texas Southern, “Try Your Fire” (Lucky Daye)



12. North Carolina A&T, “I Feel For You” (Chaka Khan)



11. Alcorn State, “Livin’ La Vida Loca” (Ricky Martin)



Also read: Top 20 Cover Songs of 2016 by HBCU Bands

10. Tennessee State “Stranger In My House” (Tamia)



9. Miles College, “Essence” (Wizkid ft. Tems)



8. Prairie View A&M, “You Brought the Sunshine (Into My Life),” The Clark Sisters



7. Alabama State “Rain” (SWV)



6. North Carolina A&T, “As We Lay” (Shirley Murdock)



Also Read: Top 10 Cover Songs of 2015 by HBCU Bands

5. Alcorn State, “Beggin” (Måneskin)



4. Jackson State, “Love’s Train” (Con Funk Shun)



3. Southern, “Do I Do” (Stevie Wonder)



2. Alabama A&M, “Love Calls” (Kem)



1. Southern, “Keep The Door Open” (Bruno Mars, Anderson. Paak, Silk Sonic)

