The Circle City Classic in Indianapolis, the State Fair Classic in Dallas, and the Gulf Coast Challenge in Mobile, Alabama were the marquee football events of Week 4.

Those events featured some intriguing halftime shows, but there were other games throughout the region that highlighted some HBCU band performances that were worthy of making our top 5 list.

Also read: Poll: Which band won the 2021 State Fair Classic halftime show, Grambling State or Prairie View?

Below are the top five HBCU band halftime performances from Week 4

5. Alabama A&M (vs. Tuskegee)

Ladd–Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Alabama



4. Benedict College (vs. Kentucky State)

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana



3. Jackson State (vs. Delta State)

Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, Jackson, Mississippi



2. Grambling State (vs. Prairie View A&M)

Cotton Bowl, Dallas, Texas



1. Alabama State (vs. Bethune-Cookman)

ASU Stadium, Montgomery, Alabama

