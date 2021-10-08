The Battle of the Bay between Norfolk State and Hampton served as the signature HBCU event for Week 5. And as it turns out, our weekly list includes signature halftime performances from both bands.

Despite the football team having an off week, Jackson State’s Sonic Boom of the South managed to get a spot on the list with its high school battle of the band performance.

Throw in a couple of bands from the state of Florida that managed to show out with their halftime shows, and you’ve got a top five list.

Below are the top five HBCU band halftime performances from Week 5.

5. Hampton (vs. Norfolk State)

Armstrong Stadium, Hampton, Virginia



4. Jackson State (Sonic Boom High school Battle of the Bands)

Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, Jackson, Mississippi



3. Bethune-Cookman (vs. South Carolina State)

Oliver C. Dawson Stadium, Orangeburg, South Carolina



2. Florida A&M (vs. Alabama State)

Bragg Memorial Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida



1. Norfolk State (vs. Hampton)

Armstrong Stadium, Hampton, Virginia

