This week’s top five halftime list serves as a perfect example of just how dynamic HBCU marching bands are.

With most of the attention focused on the annual “Boombox Classic” featuring Jackson State and Southern and the entertaining pettiness that typically comes with it, there were still a number of impressive performances that dedicated shows to lost loved ones and one in particular focused solely on gospel and praise.

Also read: Here are the top 5 HBCU band halftime shows from Week 10

Below are the top five HBCU band halftime performances from Week 11.

5. Norfolk State (vs. Delaware State)

Performed at Alumni Stadium, Dover, Delaware



4. Grambling (vs. Bethune-Cookman)

Performed at Eddie Robinson Stadium, Grambling, Louisiana



3. Jackson State (vs. Southern)

Performed at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, Jackson, Mississippi



2. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (vs. Florida A&M)

Performed at Simmons Bank Field, Pine Bluff, Arkansas



1. Southern (vs. Jackson State)

Performed at A.W. Mumford Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

