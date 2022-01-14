Eddie George has found a replacement for Hue Jackson.

The Tennessee State coach named Texas El-Paso wide receivers coach Theron Aych as the Tigers new offensive coordinator, The Tennessean reported.

Aych replaced Hue Jackson, who was named head coach at Grambling State in December.

Aych spent parts of four seasons at UTEP as assistant wide receivers coach, starting in 2016. He previously also had a stint as tight ends coach at Arizona.

“Theron comes from a really good system where they were able to get a lot of rushing yards with great balance in the offense,” George said. “Not quite the pro style system, more college friendly.”

Tennessee State ranked No. 5 in scoring, No. 5 in total offense, and No. 2 in passing offense in the Ohio Valley Conference under Jackson in 2021.