It’s been two years since we’ve witnessed an HBCU halftime show due to COVID.

And despite what appears to be yet another alarming uptick in outbreaks throughout the U.S., we were still able to witness some of the best HBCU bands perform in Week 1 of the college football season.

The featured events from Week 1 included the Orange Blossom Classic between Florida A&M and Jackson State, the Labor Day Classic rivalry between Prairie View A&M and Texas Southern, and the Black College Hall of Fame Classic between Grambling State and Tennessee State.

However, these were the top five HBCU band halftime shows from Week 1

5. Prairie View A&M (vs. Texas Southern)

Performed at BBVA Stadium, Houston, Texas



4. Miles College (vs. Alabama State)

Performed at ASU Stadium, Montgomery, Alabama



3. Alabama State (vs. Miles College)

Performed at ASU Stadium, Montgomery, Alabama



2. Texas Southern (vs. Prairie View A&M)

Performed at BBVA Stadium, Houston, Texas



1. Florida A&M (vs. Jackson State)

Performed at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

