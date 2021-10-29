Continuing the October tradition of homecoming throwbacks and breast cancer awareness themes, the halftime shows from Week 8 were extraordinary.

The Marching Storm of Prairie View A&M traveled to Baton Rouge to face Southern’s Human Jukebox on homecoming weekend in which both performances were featured acts of the weekend.

Below are the top five HBCU band halftime performances from Week 8.

5. Prairie View A&M (vs. Southern)

Performed at BBVA Compass Stadium, Houston, Texas



4. Hampton (vs. North Carolina A&T)

Performed at Armstrong Stadium, Hampton, Virginia



3. Jackson State (vs. Bethune-Cookman)

Performed at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, Jackson, Mississippi



2. Southern (vs. Prairie View A&M)

Performed at A.W. Mumford Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana



1. Texas Southern (vs. Alcorn State)

Performed at BBVA Compass Stadium, Houston, Texas

