The halftime shows from Week 7 of the HBCU band season continued to provide us with the timely themes we’ve come to expect during the month of October.

Homecoming throwback shows and a tribute to breast cancer survivors topped this week’s list.

Also read: Here are the top 5 HBCU band halftime shows from Week 6

Below are the top five HBCU band halftime performances from Week 7.

5. Fort Valley State (vs. Central State)

Performed at Wildcat Stadium, Fort Valley, Georgia



4. Bethune-Cookman (vs. Prairie View A&M)

Performed at Daytona Stadium, Dayton Beach, Florida



3. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (vs. Southern)

Performed at Simmons Bank Field, Pine Bluff, Arkansas



2. Grambling State (vs. Texas Southern)

Performed at Eddie Robinson Stadium, Grambling, Louisiana



1. Jackson State (vs. Alabama State)

Performed at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, Jackson, Mississippi

