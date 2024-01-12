Jackson State’s Sonic Boom of the South and Southern University’s Human Jukebox, two of the country’s most prolific HBCU marching bands, have been named finalists for the HBCU Sports Band of the Year award.

The finalists were determined using a scoring system from our season-long weekly top 5 halftime performance lists and our annual top 20 cover songs playlist.

And then there were two! @SonicBoomOTS and @SU_HumanJukebox are the two finalists for the 2023 HBCU Sports Band of the Year award. The award and $2500 will go to the winner. Voting begins Sunday, Jan. 14, and will run through Sunday, Jan. 21. pic.twitter.com/R4MVxVxOyc — HBCU Sports (@HBCUSports) January 12, 2024

A $2,500 cash donation will be awarded to the winner, which will be determined by votes from our audience in a poll that will begin on Sunday (Jan 14.) and end on Sunday, Jan 21.

Past HBCU Sports Band of the Year winners

2015 – Prairie View A&M

2016 – Miles College

2017 – North Carolina A&T

2018 – North Carolina A&T

2019 – Norfolk State

2020 – No winner due to COVID-19

2021 – North Carolina A&T

2022 – Norfolk State