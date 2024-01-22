You might also like

Hue Jackson is willing to give it the old college try once more.

Jackson, fired from Grambling this past December after an 8-14 overall mark in two seasons, is in negotiations to become the new head football coach at Morehouse College, according to a report Monday by HBCU Legends’ Kyle T. Mosley.

Jackson would replace Morehouse alumnus Gerard Wilcher, who was fired after one season at his alma mater. Wilcher’s Maroon Tigers, who played eight of their 10 games on the road in 2023, finished with a 1-9 record.

Jackson said in an interview with YouTube host Offscript days after he was fired that he would coach anywhere, including an HBCU, if given another shot.

“This is what I do,” he said.

Jackson will look to bring respectability to a Morehouse football program that has not had a winning season since 2018 or won a Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship since 1991.