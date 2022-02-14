Grambling State is considering hiring former Baylor head coach Art Briles as the school’s offensive coordinator, according to a report by FootballScoop.
Grambling is targeting Art Briles as offensive coordinator, sources tell @FootballScoop.https://t.co/Gi2qlXYk37
— Zach Barnett (@zach_barnett) February 14, 2022
There is no deal in place at the moment, but it is expected Grambling will make an announcement later this week.
Also read: Grambling State on brink of groundbreaking NIL deal
The 66-year-old Briles last coached at Mount Vernon High School in Texas, where the team finished the season 20-6 and even reached the Class 3A Division I semifinals in 2020.
But it was at Baylor where Briles made headlines when he was fired from the university in 2016 following a sexual assault scandal involving football team members.
Before his time at Baylor, Briles was the head coach at the University of Houston from 2003-2007.