Grambling State is considering hiring former Baylor head coach Art Briles as the school’s offensive coordinator, according to a report by FootballScoop.

There is no deal in place at the moment, but it is expected Grambling will make an announcement later this week.

The 66-year-old Briles last coached at Mount Vernon High School in Texas, where the team finished the season 20-6 and even reached the Class 3A Division I semifinals in 2020.

But it was at Baylor where Briles made headlines when he was fired from the university in 2016 following a sexual assault scandal involving football team members.

Before his time at Baylor, Briles was the head coach at the University of Houston from 2003-2007.