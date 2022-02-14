MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama State University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics released the 2022 football schedule on Monday featuring six home dates inside ASU Stadium, including the annual Turkey Day Classic.

Alabama State and first-year head coach Eddie Robinson, Jr. will open the season on August 27 in Atlanta at the MEAC/SWAC Challenge facing Howard in the second meeting between the two schools, but first since 2004. They open their home portion of the schedule in the annual Labor Day Classic at ASU Stadium, facing in-state foe Miles on September 3 – the second consecutive meeting between the schools in the game.

The Hornets hit the road again on September 10 when they travel to Pasadena to face UCLA at the Rose Bowl in the first meeting between the schools.

Also read: Alabama State, North Carolina Central schedule historic football games against UCLA in 2022, 2023

Following a week off, Alabama State opens Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play on September 24 at home against Prairie View A&M, before taking on Texas Southern the next week in Houston on October 1. Alabama State closes out the month of October with three consecutive games inside the state of Alabama including a pair of home games with the first against defending conference champion Jackson State on October 8 for Homecoming.

They continue to stay home the following week with a matchup against Mississippi Valley State on October 15 before a week off, followed by the Magic City Classic in Birmingham against Alabama A&M on October 29.

The Hornets play back-to-back games against Bethune-Cookman (November 5) on the road before facing Florida A&M on November 12 at home. They close out the regular season 12 days later by facing UAPB in the Turkey Day Classic.

2022 Alabama State Football Schedule

Date At Opponent Location August 27, 2022 (Saturday) Neutral Howard Atlanta, GA September 3, 2022 (Saturday) Home Miles Montgomery, AL September 10, 2022 (Saturday) Away UCLA Los Angeles, CA September 24, 2022 (Saturday) Home Prairie View A&M Montgomery, AL October 1, 2022 (Saturday) Away Texas Southern Houston, TX October 8, 2022 (Saturday) Home Jackson State Montgomery, AL October 15, 2022 (Saturday) Home Mississippi Valley State Montgomery, AL October 29, 2022 (Saturday) Neutral Alabama A&M Birmingham, AL November 5, 2022 (Saturday) Away Bethune-Cookman Daytona Beach, FL November 12, 2022 (Saturday) Home Florida A&M Montgomery, AL November 24, 2022 (Thursday) Home UAPB Montgomery, AL

Courtesy: Alabama State Athletics