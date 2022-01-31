Grambling State is on the verge of equipping its athletes with a groundbreaking NIL deal.

As reported by ESPN college football reporter Pete Thamel, Grambling is set to announce a NIL deal for all of the school’s scholarship athletes.

Under the deal, “every Grambling athlete receives annual income for their NIL,” Thamel said.

The agreement, according to Thamel’s report, is the first-of-its-kind in the country.

“The income amount is unclear right now,” Thamel said. “The school has a commitment from two companies – Urban Edge Network and Athylt – to provide income for all Grambling scholarship athletes.”

The move should assist new Grambling football coach Hue Jackson as he attempts to build the football program. The Tigers have already made significant upgrades to the program with acquisitions of transfers and high school commitments.