MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Florida Memorial University announced Wednesday that head football coach Tim “Ice” Harris Sr. is resigning from his position.

FMU Director of Athletics Jason Horn confirmed that the athletic department will begin a national search for its next head football coach. Horn also confirmed that Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line coach Pierre Senatus will serve as the interim head coach.

“We respect Coach Harris’ decision to step down and certainly wish him well in the future. The University appreciates him being the first head coach after the 62-year hiatus with our football program. As we begin the next chapter, our focus remains to build a championship-level program.”

FMU football had its first-ever All-Mid-South Conference Sun Division First and Second Team performers, and their first-ever Mid-South Conference Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week honorees in 2021.

The football program will join all other FMU athletic programs as a member of the Sun Conference, as the NAIA-affiliated conference has added football to its ledger.

Courtesy: FMU Athletics