At some point soon, Jackson State — like every HBCU football program — will release its 2022 schedule.

The current SWAC champions have garnered, and rightfully so, a lot of public interest from its overwhelming recruiting success to whatever is found on the social media accounts of head coach Deion Sanders.

So, when it appeared that JSU had dropped its slate of anticipated fall matchup, the reaction was immediate and swift.

This unofficial schedule from an unknown source that circulated on the web was posted online forums and social channels from Twitter to YouTube. Message board threads and even live shows dedicated time to breakdown that was believed Jackson State’s opponent.

The chatter, however, was all for naught.

But the 11 games featured above is not the actual schedule, the school said in a news release Monday afternoon.

It’s 2022 schedule isn’t even on the football program’s site, though it was originally planned to be released on Feb. 7.

“The 2022 Jackson State football schedule that was circulating online today is not official, the release stated. “The Jackson State Division of Athletics will release its final schedule at a later date.”

Lane College, which was identified as one of the opponents for Jackson State, issued a statement clarifying that the program hadn’t even released its official schedule yet.

“The 2022 Lane College football schedule is still pending and no official agreements have been made,” the news release said. “The SIAC is still determining the conference schedule and upon completion, Lane College will secure non-conference matchups that fit within those parameters.”