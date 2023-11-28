You might also like

While it is unclear which football teams will compete in Atlanta for the annual Celebration Bowl title just yet, the marching bands set to compete for an HBCU championship are all set.

The ESPN Band of the Year officials revealed on Tuesday that Jackson State, North Carolina A&T, Florida Memorial and Virginia State made the season’s long final four.

On Dec. 15, the night before the Celebration Bowl, Jackson State will face off against North Carolina A&T in the Division I bracket. Florida Memorial and Virginia State meet in the Division II bracket to determine a cham

HERE ARE THE FINAL FOUR BANDS HEADING TO ATLANTA 🤩 pic.twitter.com/z8fBiqLgzV — Band of the Year (@ESPNBOTY) November 28, 2023

Throughout the season, a panel of experts in marching bands provided rankings of HBCU band performances based on musicianship, accuracy, drum line, drum majors, dance corps and other relevant criteria.

The ESPN Band of The Year title will be determined in the Mercedes-Benz Dome in Atlanta, with the show starting at 6 p.m. EST. It will be simulcast on ESPN3 and ESPN Plus.