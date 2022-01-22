The Blue and Gold Marching Machine of North Carolina A&T was voted 2021 HBCU Sports Band of the Year.

In a poll conducted from Friday, Jan. 14 through Friday (Jan. 21), North Carolina A&T secured over half of the 439,574 total votes tabulated with 223,329 votes (50.81 percent).

Alabama State finished 2nd place in the polling with 156,601 votes (35.6 percent), followed by Southern University with 26,294 votes (5.98 percent), Florida A&M with 25,339 votes (5.76 percent), and Jackson State with 8,111 votes (1.85 percent).

Under the direction of Dr. Kenneth Ruff, this marks the third time the Blue and Gold Marching Machine has won the award.

In addition to receiving the 2021 HBCU Sports Band of the Year Award, HBCU Sports will also make a $2500 donation to the band program.

Notable moments for the North Carolina A&T Blue and Gold Marching Machine during the 2021 marching season

Ranked No. 2 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 2



Ranked No. 1 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 6



Ranked No. 1 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 9



Ranked No. 6 and No. 12 on the list of top cover songs of 2021 by HBCU bands for “I Feel For You” by Chaka Khan and “As We Lay” by Shirley Murdock.

North Carolina A&T, “I Feel For You” (Chaka Khan)



North Carolina A&T, “As We Lay” (Shirley Murdock)



Ranked No. 8 on the list of top 10 HBCU band halftime shows of 2021