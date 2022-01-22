After another early exit from the postseason by the Dallas Cowboys, the status of head coach Mike McCarthy is reportedly unclear.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was non-committal to McCarthy for the 2022 season.

“I’m not going to get into any conversations that I’ve had with anybody relative to anything to do with the staff,” he told 105.3 The Fan. “I understand the interest in it, but there’s nothing compelling me.”

“I’ve got a lot to think about regarding these coaches,” he added later. “I’ve got a lot to think about regarding scouts. I’ve got a lot to think about regarding various aspects of the organization.”

The Cowboys hired McCarthy in 2020. They went 6-10 his first season and 12-5 en route to the No. 3 seed in the NFC this season after winning the NFC East.

If Dallas decides go in another direction, die-hard Cowboys fan and TNT NBA analyst Shaquille O’Neal has one active coach in mind.

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders.

“I’m putting this out right now,” O’Neal said on the most recent episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq. “Deion Sanders is the next head coach for the Cowboys. Jerry Jones, this message is from Shaquille O’Neal Incorporated, Deion Sanders for the next coach to Cowboys. You want the Dallas back rocking. Bring Deion to the fold. Deion will hold those players accountable. Deion Sanders for the next Cowboys coach. Put it out, Tweet it, TikTok it, Instagram it, OnlyFans it. Put it out.”

Sanders would appear to be fit because of his association with the Cowboys as being a big part of the franchise winning Super Bowl XXIX, the last title for the team in 27 years. He also still has a home in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

This wouldn’t be the first time Sanders has drawn either speculative or real interest about a head coaching job.

During the 2021 season, Sanders, who was named FCS Coach of the Year after leading JSU to a SWAC East Division title and SWAC championship, been tied to FBS openings. Stakeholders associated with Florida State and USC — namely Reggie Bush and Booger McFarland — suggested Sanders would be a fit for those programs despite neither side expressing interest.

In November, Sanders was a candidate for the vacant position at TCU. He was also reportedly a candidate for the Colorado State job.

“Trust me, TCU and several others are not the only ones interested in what we do here at Jackson State,” said Sanders. “People are trying to figure out the formula, it ain’t no formula. It’s loving on these kids, challenging these kids, holding these kids accountable, making sure they maintain themselves to be smart, tough, fast, and disciplined and that’s the secret, not everyone has this recipe.”