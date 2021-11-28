There may not have been any championship ramifications in Saturday’s 48th annual Bayou Classic featuring Grambling State and Southern University, but bragging rights — as always — were up for grabs.

The Tigers won the game 29-26 on a Garratt Morgan field goal with two seconds remaining on the clock.

Both teams finished the regular season tied for third place in the SWAC’s West Division with overall records of 4-7.

Oh, by the way, another battle took place between the bands: The World Famed Grambling State University Marching Band and the Southern University Human Jukebox.

There is no official winner to determine the halftime show, so we’ve published our annual Bayou Classic halftime poll to allow our readers to settle the score.

Take a moment to watch both performances, and then vote in our poll below.

Grambling



Southern



This poll will close Tuesday (Nov. 30) at 11:59 p.m.