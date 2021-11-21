The Florida Classic between Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M had been trending in the direction of the Wildcats, with BCU winning the last nine consecutive contests between the two teams.

But that all changed on Saturday when the Rattlers ended the Wildcats’ 9-game win streak with a decisive 46-21 regular-season win and a trip of the FCS playoffs.

However, there was a halftime battle that ensued between the marching bands. And as is always the case, there is no score to determine the winner of the halftime show.

So, we have taken it upon ourselves to allow our readers to settle the score. Take a look at both shows, and then vote in our poll below.

Bethune-Cookman



Florida A&M



This poll will close Tuesday (Nov. 23) at 11:59 p.m.