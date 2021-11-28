Odieu Hilaire, one of the best wide receivers in the SWAC, announced his intention to transfer from Alabama A&M.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity Alabama A&M University gave me with that being said I’m officially in the transfer portal,” Hilare tweeted accompanied by a personal highlight video.

I’m thankful for the opportunity Alabama A&M University gave me with that being said I’m officially in the transfer portal. #Quick6 #Elevation pic.twitter.com/BmULc4cdT8 — OJ ⁶ (@0jstay1k) November 29, 2021

Hilaire burst on the scene in the spring, catching 17 passes for 233 yards and four touchdowns for a Bulldogs team that won the SWAC championship.

The 6-foot, 160-pound junior receiver led the SWAC in the fall in receptions per game and receptions to go along with 918 yards.