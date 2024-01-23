You might also like

You might also like

For the last three seasons, the Orange Blossom Classic has featured Florida A&M and Jackson State.

But that won’t be the case this year after both schools decided not to extend their participation in the game played annually in Miami, Florida.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Alabama State and North Carolina Central will play the 2024 Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic on Sept.1 at Hard Rock Stadium, according to the Alabama State football schedule.

Alabama State went 7-4 in 2023, finishing second in the SWAC East along with Jackson State. North Carolina Central, which won the HBCU national championship in 2022, won nine games and earned a berth in the FCS playoffs, losing in the opening round to Richmond.