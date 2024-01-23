You might also like

North Carolina A&T guard Landon Glasper was named the Lou Henson Player of the Week by College Insider following going on a scoring binge.

The award is a weekly honor awarded to the top mid-major basketball player in the nation.

The Fayetteville, Arkansas native averaged 28.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in helping power the Aggies to a 3-0 week.

Glasper scored 24 points in an 81-80 win over Hampton, he topped that performance with a 35-point outburst in the Aggies’ 72-65 win over Northeastern and closed out the week with 27 points in Saturday’s 76-69 victory over William & Mary.

Glasper’s team-high 21.3 points per contest is 10th in the nation and is tied for second in the Coastal Athletic Association, trailing only Hofstra’s Tyler Thomas, who averages 21.7 ppg.

In addition to winning the Henson Award, Glasper was also named CAA Player of the Week for the second time this season.