Ray Pickering, who was the offensive coordinator at Norfolk State, has reportedly agreed to a coaching position at an FBS school.

According to a report by Football Scoop, Pickering will be the running backs coach at Buffalo on the staff of head coach Maurice Linguist.

“In Pickering, Linguist is bringing in a coach who’s shown considerable recruiting prowess — particularly as an offensive analyst across multiple seasons at Texas — as well as more recently serving as offensive coordinator at Norfolk State,” Football Scoop reporter John Brice wrote.

Ray Pickering (@CoachPickOC) did a good job in his lone season with Norfolk State. He helped give a jolt to an offense that desperately needed it and will be a good edition to Buffalo’s staff. Here’s a bit I wrote from the season recap in November: pic.twitter.com/Jxcc8PKJ9p — Michael Sauls (@mcsauls) January 13, 2024

Under Pickering, Norfolk State ranked third in the MEAC in points per game at 24.0, No. 2 in rushing (173.8 yards per game), and third in offense efficiency.

Pickering previously was an assistant at Alabama State, Texas, Jones Junior College and Lane College.