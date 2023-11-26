You might also like

The much-celebrated, nationally-televised 50th Bayou Classic was everything the Thanksgiving weekend event was promoted to be.

The football game between Grambling State and Southern University was a traditional nail-bitter that resulted in the Jaguars surviving a second-half rally by the Tigers in a 27-22 season-ending win.

As for the halftime show between the Human Jukebox and the World Famed Tiger Marching Band, there were two equally entertaining performances that featured a couple of well-known recording artists, including Grammy Award winner Fantasia. However, determining a winner is a process that will likely vary from person to person. So, let’s put it to a vote.

We have clips of both halftime performances. Take a look at each performance and then vote in our poll.

Southern



Grambling



The poll will close Thursday (Nov. 30) at 11:59 p.m.