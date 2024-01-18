You might also like

Former NFL players turned media personalities Shannon Sharpe and Chad ‘Ochocinco” Johnson have rapidly gained a tremendous online following backed by their popular Nightcap YouTube show.

With no strict format, the show routinely goes anywhere — sometimes off the rails — from pro sports and relationships to old war gridiron war stories and back to sports.

Most recently, Johnson went on a rift about how much he enjoys a tradition unlike any other: HBCU band battles that occur during and after the game.

Johnson, who now is an ambassador for Florida A&M, said that the best 5th quarter performance he witnessed was a 2014 postgame battle between the Sounds of Dyn-O-Mite Band of Alcorn State and the Southern Human Jukebox.

“Unbelievable,” he said … “That is one of the best 5th quarters I’ve ever seen.”

Here is the performance.