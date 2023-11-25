The 50th edition of the Bayou Classic did not disappoint.

Southern got out to a three-score lead and was able to hold with their defense late in the game to win 27-22. The win gave Southern interim coach Terrence Graves victories as coach for both schools.

Grambling got started early in the first quarter when Kevin Thomas recovered a Braelen Morgan fumble at the GSU 3-yard line. The Tigers took advantage of the turnover with a 13-play, 97-yard drive that ended with a Miles Crawley run from a yard out that put Grambling up 7-0.

Southern tied the game early in the second when Noah Bodden connected with Darren Morris on an 8-yard pass that brought the score at 7-7.

Southern distanced themselves from Grambling over the next 4:26, which spanned the second and third quarters to take a 27-7 advantage. Southern running back Kendric Rhymes scored on a 2-yard run that pushed the Jaguars out in front 14-7. The next Southern score came late in the first half when the Jaguars returned a blocked 44-yard Grambling field goal attempt 82-yard for another touchdown.

The last score of this blitz came early in the third quarter when Rhymes rushed for a 73-yard TD to extend the Southern lead to 27-7.

Grambling defensive back Andrew Jones’ pick-six of Southern QB Noah Bodden cut the deficit to 27-14. The Tigers pulled within 27-16 on Southern’s subsequent possession on a safety.

Jordan Carter’s interception of Crawley ended a Grambling drive that seemed poised to draw the Tigers within one possession. The Grambling defense was able to force a punt on the ensuing possession. Five plays later, the Tigers got in the endzone when Floyd Chalk IV was able to power in from three yards out. The two-point conversion was unsuccessful, leaving the score at 27-22.

Grambling moved the ball as far as the three-yard line. The SU defense, whose stamina and resolve seemed to be waning at various points in the fourth quarter, stood firm on a goal-line stand. Defensive back Demetri Morsell knocked away Crawley’s pass attempt on 4th and goal to seal the victory for the Jaguars.