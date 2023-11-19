You might also like

Saturday’s annual “Soul Bowl” football contest between Alcorn State and Jackson State had a little something more on the line than just bragging rights.

For the Braves, it meant needing a win to have any chance of potentially representing the SWAC’s West Division in the conference championship game, depending on the outcome of the game between Prairie View and Alabama State.

Despite Alcorn State’s 28-24 win over the Tigers, the Braves will not represent the division due to Prairie View clinching the West.

However, there was a halftime show between both bands that more than met the expectations of the over 42,000 spectators in attendance. The winner of the halftime show isn’t as absolute as the winner of the game. So, we will leave it to our readers to decide.

We’ve found the halftime performances of both shows. Take a look at each show and then participate in our poll below.

Alcorn State



Jackson State



The poll will close Thursday (Nov. 23) at 11:59 p.m.