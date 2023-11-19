You might also like

You might also like

Despite narrowingly missing out on a MEAC championship for the second consecutive season, North Carolina Central is postseason-bound.

The Eagles (9-2, 4-1 MEAC) were able to bounce back from a stunning loss last week to Howard with a 55-14 win over Delaware State on Saturday.

NC Central learned on Sunday that it would face Richmond next Saturday at 2 p.m. on ESPN+.

They are the first HBCU school to make the field since Florida A&M in 2021.

The entire football operation had been lobbying for the last 24 hours after its convincing win over Delaware State that the program should earn a bid after falling short of reaching the Celebration Bowl and being able to defend its HBCU national title.

“We lost two games this year; one was to UCLA,” he said. “We are definitely a playoff-worthy team. I don’t know why we wouldn’t get in it. What else do you have to do?

Before its stunning loss to MEAC champion Howard, NC Central had won 13 consecutive games against FCS opponents dating back to last season, including a win this season over then-No. 25 Elon.

PLAYOFF BOUND!!! North Carolina Central University will make its first appearance in the NCAA Division I-FCS Playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 25, at Richmond. (2 p.m., ESPN+)

EAGLE PRIDE!!! 🦅🏈#EaglePride | #BeGREAT@NCCU_Football @MEACSports @NCAA_FCS pic.twitter.com/0ZRi1R5NJe — NCCU Athletics (@NCCUAthletics) November 19, 2023

“We lost one conference game and one FCS game. You look at our body of work and what we did in the non-conference. Our body of work speaks for itself,” said Oliver.

There was concern that the Eagles’ strength of schedule and blowout loss to MEAC champion Howard would ultimately keep them out of the playoffs. But NC Central did finish the season with eight Division I w.ins.