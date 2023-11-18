Jackson State and Alcorn came into the Soul Bowl with something to play for. An Alcorn victory could keep them in the mix for securing a birth in the SWAC Championship game. For Jackson State, a win would have given them an excellent way to end the season.

In a back-and-forth affair, the Braves were able to come out on top 28-24 on Saturday.

Alcorn drew first blood, ending an 11-play, 65-yard drive on a 1-yard run from Jarveon Howard. A Jackson State three-and-out on their next possession gave the ball back to Alcorn. The Braves needed just two plays to get back in the end zone when Aaron Allen connected with Montarrio Hunt on a 55-yard scoring strike that extended the Alcorn lead to 14-0. Jackson State would get on the bird early in the second quarter, completing an 11-play, 75-yard drive when Jacobian Morgan found D.J. Stevens from 4 yards out to cut the Alcorn in half at 14-7.

Later in the quarter, JSU squared the contest at 14, completing a nine play, a 68-yard drive on Morgan’s second scoring toss, and a 26-yard strike to Fabian McCray.

The Braves got right to work on their opening drive of the second half, taking the kickoff and traveling 75 yards in 5 plays, ending on a 33-yard touchdown pass from Allen to Monterio Hunt to hand the lead back to Alcorn at 21-14,

A targeting penalty called on an Alcorn punt gave the Jackson State offense excellent starting position on the Alcorn 33-yard line, and two plays later, the game was tied when Morgan threw his third touchdown pass of the day, connecting with McCray for the second time from 33 yards out, making the score 21 apiece.

Alcorn answered back on their next offensive possession when Allen found Malik Rodgers on a 33-yard scoring toss, Allen’s third of the game, that put the Braves back in from 28-21.

Jackson State trimmed the lead to 28-24 on a Dylan Wesson 35-yard field goal with 7:12 left in the contest. Jackson State got the ball back with 2:56 left, but the Tigers could not convert a 4th and 17 when Brown’s pass to McCray fell incomplete, giving the ball back to the Braves, who were able to run out the clock.

Here is how Alcorn was able to claim victory in the Soul Bowl.

Aaron Allen beat JSU from the pocket

Despite being held under 100 yards on the ground for the second consecutive game, it was the Alcorn passing that game filled in the gaps, with Aaron Allen completing 16-24 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns.

Braves capitalized on the big-play

Jackson State held the Alcorn offense to under 300 yards of total offense with 296. However, they proved susceptible to explosive plays on the afternoon, as three of Alcorn’s four scores came on plays of 33 yards or more.