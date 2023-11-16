LeBron James and Florida A&M have been involved in an exclusive apparel partnership for the Rattlers sports teams and the famed Marching 100 band.

So, it was only appropriate that Savannah James, the wife of LeBron James, hopped on Instagram to drum up (no pun intended) support for the 100 in the ESPN Band of the Year competition.

“What’s up y’all? It’s Savannah James, and I’m so thrilled to be here representing FAMU’s Marching 100 band for the ESPN Band of The Year competition,” James said. “Your support is super crucial. I’m calling every FAMU fan to cast their vote each week on the Lockerverse app for the only ‘King James’ HBCU school.”

Voting can give fans the chance to win tickets to the competition as well as the Celebration Bowl.

Votes can be cast on Lockerverse, a platform that was founded by James McFall, Marcus Rance, and Trey McDonald. According to a news release, it will serve as an e-hub for “emerging athletes, entertainers, artists, designers, and brands to tell culture-defining stories and provides their fans exclusive access to merchandise, digital and IRL experiences, content, gaming, and community.”

Savannah James joined the Lockerverse founding team in order to help boost the visibility of the platform.

“I’m excited to collaborate with Trey, James, Marcus, and my sons Bronny and Bryce to create a platform that links various communities to new technologies,” said James. “Lockerverse aligns with my love of culture, sportsmanship, and community. This network will help up-and-coming cultural icons grow and build wealth on their terms.”

Each week, a selection committee composed of band directors and performance experts provides performance-based band rankings. The top two bands from Division I and Division II, respectively, will advance to the National Championship round held the day before the Celebration Bowl, Dec. 15, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

In the most recent ranking, the Marching 100 was ranked ninth in the Division I rankings. The November rankings are set to be released on Nov. 22, while the final cumulative rankings will be unveiled six days later on Nov. 28.