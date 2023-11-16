You might also like

The Grambling State Tigers women’s basketball secured their first Division I victory of the season following a 70-67 win over Arizona State.

This is Grambling State’s first win against a Power Five opponent since they beat Indiana University in 2018.

Demya Young led the Tigers with 23 points and seven rebounds, shooting 8-for-14 from the field and 7-for-11 from three-point range. She was followed by Jazmyne Jackson, who posted 15 points on a perfect 5-for-5 shooting from three-point range. Brenda McKinney chipped in 11 points.

After ending the first quarter tied 18-18, Grambling State created separation in the second quarter, outscoring Arizona State 27-14.

The Tigers got hot in the second, shooting 9-for-12 from three, led by Jackson, who connected on four three-pointers in the period. Taking an 11-point lead into the fourth quarter, GSU began getting careless in the fourth quarter, committing eight turnovers in the final stanza.

Arizona State took advantage of the Tigers’ mistakes, eventually tying the game 67-67 on a three-pointer with 38 seconds left. However, they could not take the lead as Grambling State answered with a three-pointer from Young with 11 seconds left to secure the win.

Grambling State will have another chance to add a Power Five win to its resume when they play the University of Houston on Sunday.